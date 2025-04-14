How to opt in for free wildfire cleanup before April deadline

Los Angeles County residents have until April 15 to opt in or out of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' free wildfire debris removal program.

Officials extended the signup deadline to April 15 after adding commercial and multi-family residential properties to the list of eligible residents. So far, the county has received roughly 8,640 right-of-entry forms, allowing the corps to clean up local properties.

Residents can also opt out of the program and hire a contractor to remove the wildfire debris. No matter which option an individual chooses, they must submit paperwork. If officials do not receive a form from a property owner, the government will clean up the debris to "protect public health and safety." In this case, the resident will have to pay for the full cost of the work and a lien may be placed on the property.

A worker sprays water to keep the dust down as others watch the removal of debris from a home lost to the Palisades Fire. Genaro Molina

LA County officials said someone's insurance status will not impact their eligibility for the government-sponsored program.

The Army Corps of Engineers expect the wildfire cleanup to finish in January 2026.

Anyone with questions about the program can contact the Debris Call Center between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at (213) 308-8305. Residents can also find help through the wildfire recovery website, recovery.lacounty.gov, or through the following resources:

LA County Public Works hotline: (844) 347-3332

LA County Public Works email: EatonFire@pw.lacounty.gov | PalisadesFire@pw.lacounty.gov

Disaster Recovery Centers which are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 14-15.

Click here for the LA County Recovers website and the right-of-entry forms.