Los Angeles firefighters extinguish large fire at Arlington Heights home

Los Angeles firefighters extinguished a large structure fire that engulfed a home in the Arlington Heights neighborhood on Monday night.

The blaze was first reported a little before 10 p.m. in a boarded-up two-story house located in the 1500 block of S. Wilton Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Property records show that the building's last use was as a church called the California Hope Presbyterian Church several years ago.

It took 66 firefighters just under 40 minutes to control the blaze, which burned parts of the second floor and extended up the walls into a converted attic of the home, according to LAFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where dozens of firefighters were seen fighting the large flames. A plume of black smoke was seen extending hundreds of feet into the sky while crews doused neighboring structures with water and battled the flames from the ground and via aerial ladders.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that firefighters have been called to battle a fire at the same house. During that firefight, on Feb. 7, 2026, an LAFD firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling from a ladder that was extended to the second-story window of the building.

