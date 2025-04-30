Arizona man arrested at Chino motel with bomb making materials

Police arrested a U.S. Navy veteran from Arizona after detectives found bomb making materials inside his Chino motel room.

Detectives said Jorge Moreno, 46, specialized in ammunition and explosive ordnance. He has been booked with possession of materials with the intent to make a destructive device, according to the Chino Police Department.

Officers responded to the Motel 6 at 12266 Central Avenue to check on a vehicle registered to Moreno. When they arrived, officers saw firearm components inside his car.

"A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed chemicals and supplies consistent with precursors of an explosive device, along with several airsoft guns, a ballistic vest and two gas masks," police wrote in a statement.

Moreno also had an unregistered firearm when officers found him in his motel room, according to Chino PD. Detectives found drugs and additional materials, including a written formula for smoke bombs. Authorities said he had enough precursors to create improvised explosive devices. The Department of Homeland Security defines an IED as a "homemade bomb and/or destructive device" that can contain nails, glass or metal fragments, which increases the amount of shrapnel.

The Ontario Fire Department and the FBI helped Chino police.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Reggie Barber at (909) 334-3144.