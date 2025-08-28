Watch CBS News
Local News

Ariana Grande announces "Eternal Sunshine" tour including 4 dates in Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

After a seven-year hiatus, Ariana Grande is going back on tour.

The popstar posted about her upcoming new "Eternal Sunshine" tour on Instagram with dates and locations, including four dates in Los Angeles.

In recent years, Grande has taken a step back from the music stage and focused on her acting career, which has included her role as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked.

The new tour will feature several stops across the U.S. before finishing up with a five-day run in London.

The Ariana Grande Artist Presale for North America tickets will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. local times. Fans will need to register for the presale by Sunday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. PT. The general sale will begin Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

Ariana Grande's concert dates in Los Angeles:

  • June 13: Crypto.com Arena
  • June 14: Crypto.com Arena
  • June 17: Kia Forum
  • June 19: Kia Forum

Grande's last tour was the "Sweetener World Tour," which supported her albums "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue