Ariana Grande announces "Eternal Sunshine" tour including 4 dates in Los Angeles

After a seven-year hiatus, Ariana Grande is going back on tour.

The popstar posted about her upcoming new "Eternal Sunshine" tour on Instagram with dates and locations, including four dates in Los Angeles.

In recent years, Grande has taken a step back from the music stage and focused on her acting career, which has included her role as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked.

The new tour will feature several stops across the U.S. before finishing up with a five-day run in London.

The Ariana Grande Artist Presale for North America tickets will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. local times. Fans will need to register for the presale by Sunday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. PT. The general sale will begin Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

Ariana Grande's concert dates in Los Angeles:

June 13: Crypto.com Arena

June 14: Crypto.com Arena

June 17: Kia Forum

June 19: Kia Forum

Grande's last tour was the "Sweetener World Tour," which supported her albums "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."