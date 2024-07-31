Are COVID cases surging in Los Angeles County?

The daily average number of COVID cases in Los Angeles County has nearly doubled since the first week of July, leading to rising hospitalizations, health officials said.

Richard Espiritu, an employee at the Burbank airport told KCAL Wednesday he is wearing his protective gear as cases increase.

"I wear the mask all the time to be safe," he said.

Despite the rising trend in cases, health officials said almost all of the population in the United States has some immunity to the virus. Doctors added many patients will experience milder symptoms if they catch it.

"There will be a new vaccine coming out this Fall," said Dr. Dawn Terashita with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

She added people should still stay home if they are sick, wash their hands and cover their coughs.