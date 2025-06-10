Apple Valley residents issued evacuation orders for Ranch Fire
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order for residents near the Ranch Fire in Apple Valley.
The vegetation fire sparked at roughly 1:45 p.m. near Bowen Ranch Road. The evacuation order applies to residents in the area from Milpas Drive to High Road, south of Highway 18. Deputies released a map of the evacuation area.
The Ranch Fire burned 2,000 acres by 5:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
There is an evacuation site at 19445 Sitting Bull Road, Apple Valley.