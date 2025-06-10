Watch CBS News
Apple Valley residents issued evacuation orders for Ranch Fire

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order for residents near the Ranch Fire in Apple Valley. 

The vegetation fire sparked at roughly 1:45 p.m. near Bowen Ranch Road. The evacuation order applies to residents in the area from Milpas Drive to High Road, south of Highway 18. Deputies released a map of the evacuation area. 

The Ranch Fire burned 2,000 acres by 5:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. 

There is an evacuation site at 19445 Sitting Bull Road, Apple Valley. 

Matthew Rodriguez

