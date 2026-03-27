Watch CBS News
Local News

Antelope Valley homicide investigation continues into decomposed body found in large drum

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide investigation continues Friday into the discovery of a decomposed body inside a large blue drum located in a remote area in the Antelope Valley

Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded early Thursday morning to the rural area near 195th Street East and Pearblossom Highway in Llano, regarding a person inside a trash bin.

Homicide investigators identified the body as an adult male, but no other identification information is known or has been released at this time.

The cause of death for will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.  

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue