Antelope Valley homicide investigation continues into decomposed body found in large drum

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide investigation continues Friday into the discovery of a decomposed body inside a large blue drum located in a remote area in the Antelope Valley

Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded early Thursday morning to the rural area near 195th Street East and Pearblossom Highway in Llano, regarding a person inside a trash bin.

Homicide investigators identified the body as an adult male, but no other identification information is known or has been released at this time.

The cause of death for will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.