Antelope Valley residents trapped in their homes since Christmas after flooding during winter storm

A group of Antelope Valley residents is frustrated and demanding help from Los Angeles County leaders after getting trapped in their homes since Christmas Eve, after several roads flooded in the midst of a powerful winter storm.

Neighbors say that they're essentially stuck on an island surrounded by water and mud since the heavy downpour hit Southern California in late December. They've been unable to receive mail or package deliveries and haven't had their garbage picked up since.

Though they've complained to county leaders, nothing has yet happened to help them get out of their soaked neighborhoods near 110th Street and East Avenue K.

In a request for comment on the matter, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared a statement that said, in part: "I hear the urgency and frustration from residents in the Antelope Valley who are feeling isolated and need their roads cleared so they can safely access their homes, jobs and essential services."

She said that county Public Works crews are assessing the conditions daily and working to reopen roads as quickly as safety allows.

"I expect clear timelines and regular, transparent updates so the community knows what to expect and when relief is coming," Barger said.

A pair of cars stuck in heavy mud after flooding in the Antelope Valley on Christmas Eve. CBS LA

A spokesperson for LA County Public Works told CBS LA that a series of rainstorms, which have brought unprecedented precipitation to the region for the last few weeks, have resulted in longer detours and temporary closures throughout the county.

"In some areas, water continues to flow across roadways following this weather activity," the statement said. "Los Angeles County Public Works crews are out in the field daily, actively assessing conditions, removing mud, and clearing debris in accordance with the Department's Road Closure Policy."

They said that crews were working 12-hour shifts and covering the entire county, instead of being stationed in a singular location. In the Antelope Valley alone, officials said that more than 40 roadways were impacted by the storm.

"Because of that, crews are constantly moving to monitor conditions and respond where needed," an updated statement from Public Works said.

Residents are urged to continue checking the LA County Public Works website for information on road closures with daily updates provided. They can also call the department's 24/7 dispatch center at (800) 675-4357 to report storm-related damages, signal outages, flooding or other concerns.