Rain returns to Southern California for first weekend of 2026

The first weekend of 2026 will see some gloom as rain is expected to roll into Southern California on Saturday, and could stick around into mid-week.

Rain totals for the weekend system are expected to be lower than the Christmas and New Year's storm systems that brought multiple inches to the region. According to the National Weather Service, varying levels of intensity are expected with scattered showers in the evening and nighttime hours of Saturday.

"It's one of those weekends [where] you just want to just be prepared," said CBS LA meteorologist Alex Biston. "Have the rain gear handy."

As of Saturday morning, the storms were entering Ventura County from the north and making their way south toward Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The systems were expected to reach LA County by the late morning or early afternoon, with peak intensity predicted between noon and 7 p.m.

Rain totals between 1 to 3 inches are possible in inland and coastal communities, but are more likely in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the NWS said. In the mountains, totals could land between 3 and 6 inches.

Thunderstorm chances bringing short, intense amounts of rainfall are possible but unlikely to occur Saturday and Sunday, the NWS said.

Sunday's storms are expected to be intermittent and scattered.

Another system was expected to roll in for Monday and Tuesday, but confidence varies on the likelihood of those storms, the NWS said. Effects were predicted to be light.