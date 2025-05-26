Watch CBS News
Local News

Antelope Valley expected to reach 102 degrees this weekend

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The hot weather from last week is expected to return to Los Angeles County's desert communities this weekend. 

As a result, KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert to help residents beat the heat in early June. 

Our meteorologists expect the temperatures to peak on Friday, especially in the Antelope Valley, where they could reach 102 degrees, making it the hottest day of 2025 so far. 

On Friday, the valleys and the Inland Empire can also expect highs in the 90s.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.