Antelope Valley expected to reach 102 degrees this weekend

The hot weather from last week is expected to return to Los Angeles County's desert communities this weekend.

As a result, KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert to help residents beat the heat in early June.

Our meteorologists expect the temperatures to peak on Friday, especially in the Antelope Valley, where they could reach 102 degrees, making it the hottest day of 2025 so far.

On Friday, the valleys and the Inland Empire can also expect highs in the 90s.