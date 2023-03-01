Another day of rare snow sightings; the cold snap ends Wednesday night

This storm just keeps storming, and snowing!

Wednesday afternoon saw some rarities once again with snow in Burbank, Glendale, Pacoima, Moreno Valley, Whittier, Studio City, Corona, and elsewhere -- with hail hitting many coastal communities.

So this most unusual weather is making weather history with this eight-day cold streak. KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno reported the last time we had such a streak was 34 years ago, in 1989. The streak is ending tonight around 8 p.m., Deanno reports.

"The last time that we had a streak of not hitting even 60 degrees in Los Angeles, that was 34 years ago. We're not going to do it tomorrow. The streak will end today at 8 p.m., but it is the longest streak we've had in a generation where we've been this cold for this long." said Deanno.

The last couple of weeks, and even days, have been historical with rainfall totals in the double digits and snowfall totals in the triple digits.

Social media lit up with snow shots Wednesday afternoon.

Thunder, lightning ⛈️ and something that looks halfway between hail and snow this afternoon in Corona. #CAwx @NWSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/OOXIjOIcEH — Paul Duginski (@CartoonKahuna) March 1, 2023