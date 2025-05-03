Annual ride honors fallen Sergeant Helus, while raising thousands for first responders

Hundreds of motorcyclists roared through Ventura County on a 120-mile journey Saturday, raising tens of thousands of dollars to support mental health services for first responders, while honoring the legacy of fallen hero Sergeant Ronald Lee Helus.

Originally launched as the "Ride for the Blue," the event now in its tenth year was renamed in 2019 in honor of Sergeant Helus, who was killed alongside 11 others during a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. His widow, who participated in the event, expressed how meaningful it is to see the community continue to remember and honor her husband years later. She described the atmosphere as filled with love, compassion, and support.

"It's so encouraging and it is just so special. It is community, and it is a lot of love and compassion out here," said Karen Helus. "He wouldn't believe this. He really wouldn't. He was a real humble guy, you know, even that night, he would have said he was just doing his job. That would have been him. That's who he was."

The event, which began at the Simi Valley City Hall, will feature riders making stops at nine police stations throughout the county. The ride was expected to last around eight hours.

Organizers anticipate raising close to $70,000 this year, with all proceeds dedicated to providing mental health support for first responders. Every year, the event raises between $50,000 and $70,000 for this cause.

The ride continues to serve not only as a fundraiser but also as a tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who serve their communities.