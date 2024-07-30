Angels ship reliever Luis García to Red Sox for four minor leaguers; acquire Mike Baumann from Giants

The Red Sox bolstered their bullpen with the addition of veteran relievers Luis García and Lucas Sims in separate deals before Tuesday's trade deadline.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Luis GarcÃ­a #66 of Los Angeles Angels pitches in the top of the ninth inning during the regular season game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California. / Getty Images

Boston acquired Sims, a 30-year-old right-hander, in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds for minor leaguer Ovis Portes. Just before the 6 p.m. EDT deadline, the Red Sox worked out another deal with the Los Angeles Angels for García, another right-hander who can help out the bullpen as the Red Sox push to return to the playoffs.

"Our bullpen was identified as an area of need. Both bring a little bit different repertoires," Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said after a whirlwind finish before the deadline passed.

Breslow said the García deal, which cost Boston four minor league prospects, wasn't finalized until about 5-10 minutes remained before the deadline. He spoke with reporters just before the Red Sox hosted the Seattle Mariners.

"It came down to the wire. He's a guy that we identified early on," Breslow said.

Breslow said García won't be intimidated by a playoff push or by pitching at Fenway Park. García has also worked previously with Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey in Los Angeles.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Mike Baumann #54 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 26, 2024 in San Francisco, California. / Getty Images

The 37-year-old García pitched in 45 games for the Angels this season. He was 5-1 with four saves, a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts. To add him, Boston sent outfielder Matthew Lugo, first baseman Nick Kavadsas and right-handed pitchers Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas to the Angels.

"García's been a pretty consistent performer in this league for a really long time," Breslow said

The Angels acquired right-hander Mike Baumann from San Francisco for cash. The 28-year-old Baumann has already pitched for the Orioles, Mariners and Giants this season, compiling a 4.84 ERA over 36 games.