Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval has torn UCL and will undergo season-ending surgery

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval has a torn UCL in his pitching elbow and needs season-ending surgery after getting hurt on a pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles said Monday that Sandoval also has a high-grade flexor tear. The 27-year-old was the Angels' opening-day starter and was 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA in 16 games.

"It's a long recovery process," Sandoval said. "But I'm going to come back stronger."

Sandoval left Friday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a third-inning walk to Ohtani. Sandoval's 34th and final pitch at Dodger Stadium was an 89.3 mph sinker, down 4.6 mph from his previous sinker.

He hopped off the mound, shaking his pitching arm and grimacing, and motioned several times toward the dugout. Manager Ron Washington, pitching coach Barry Enright and athletic trainer Matt Biancuzzo went to the mound, and Sandoval was removed with what the Angels said then was left forearm tightness.

"It's tough for him, especially him, because he was really, really starting to compete," Washington said. "Now we know he's got to get it fixed."

Sandoval is 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA in six major league seasons. A native of nearby Mission Viejo, he has a $5,025,000 salary this year.

Sandoval is eligible for arbitration after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and can become a free agent after the 2026 season.

"I love being out there playing. It's just unfortunate," Sandoval said.