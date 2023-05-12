Angels ink relief pitcher Reyes Moronta to minor league contract

The Angels have added some much-needed relief pitching depth, inking right-handed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor league contract.

Moronta, 30, has spent his entire five-year career in the National League West to date.

Over 136 career appearances, he has a 3.02 ERA with 200 strikeouts and 91 walks.

He first debuted with the San Francisco Giants in 2017, where he tossed 132 1/3 innings with 162 strikeouts to the tune of a 2.65 ERA.

After he opted for free agency at the end of the 2021 season, the Dominican Republic native signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched in 22 games with the Boys in Blue, sporting a 4.14 ERA with 27 Ks in 23 2/3 innings. He was claimed off of waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks in August, where he would remain through the rest of the season.

Prior to the beginning of the 2023 season, Moronta was cut by the Texas Rangers during spring training after signing a minor league deal with the team. He then opted to sign with the Diablos Rojas del México in the Mexican Baseball League before he was signed by the Angels on Thursday.

With the Halos announcing season-ending injuries to both José Quijada and Austin Warren, the team opted to go after Moronta in the instance that another reliever went down.

The signing was announced by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.