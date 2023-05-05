Halos reliever Austin Warren to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

Los Angeles Angels reliever Austin Warren will miss the remainder of the 2023 season as he is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Warren, who has appeared in just two games for the Halos this season, was placed on the 15-day Injured List back in late-April after experiencing inflammation in his right elbow.

After team physician's ran tests, it was determined that he would require the procedure in order to return to the field.

""It's tough. I've never had any elbow issues," Warren told the Orange County Register. "I was praying every day, hoping it wouldn't be this. But it is what it is and I will be back in a year. … I wouldn't say I was surprised. I knew after the first MRI that I had a tear. I went for a second opinion and had a doctor help me make my decision. It made it a lot easier."

Just 27, Warren has spent the last three seasons with the Angels, making 32 total appearances. In that time, he has a 3.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched.

The recovery time table for Tommy John surgery varies by player, but most require between nine months to and a year and a half to return to form.

The news was first announced by Sam Blum of The Athletic via Twitter.

Blum also broke the news that fellow Angels relief pitcher José Quijada would require Tommy John surgery this week.