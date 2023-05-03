Angels José Quijada to undergo Tommy John surgery; will miss rest of season

Angels' reliever José Quijada is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

The news was first announced by Sam Blum of The Athletic.

José Quijada will need Tommy John surgery, Phil Nevin said. He’ll miss the rest of the season, but they hope he’ll return at some point next year. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 3, 2023

Quijada, who has appeared in 10 games out of the bullpen thus far this season, was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Tuesday after experiencing elbow inflammation. After receiving opinions from medical staff, which revealed ligament damage, it was determined that the left-handed reliever would require Tommy John surgery.

According to the Orange County Register, he first experienced discomfort last Friday, while the team was in the midst of a series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It isn't entirely clear how long Quijada will need to recover, but most players take anywhere between nine months and a year-and-a-half to return to form.

Still just 27-years-old, the Venezuela native has spent the last four seasons with the Halos, a span in which he sports a 4.56 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched.

He debuted with the Miami Marlins in 2019 before the Angels claimed him off of waivers the following season.