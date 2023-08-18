Angels, Dodgers reschedule games ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Major League Baseball has rescheduled the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers games this Sunday in preparation for a possible tropical storm.

Both teams will be playing doubleheaders at home on Saturday afternoon and evening.

For the Angels, they will be finishing up their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting at 1:07 p.m. with the tail-end of their doubleheader starting five hours later at 6:07 p.m.

As for the Dodgers, their doubleheader against the Miami Marlins will start at noon with their second game starting at 6:10 p.m.

According to MLB, tickets for Sunday's rescheduled games will now become the early afternoon games of Saturday's doubleheaders while Saturday's originally scheduled games will remain intact.

In other sports, the Los Angeles Chargers have no plans to reschedule their Sunday afternoon matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

While on its way to Southern California, Hurricane Hilary strengthen to a Category 4. It's expected to weaken by the time it reaches Southern California but will still bring heavy rainfall to the area.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels will finish up their three-game series Saturday rather than Sunday. Getty Images

"On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula over the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night," the hurricane center said. "Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon before it reaches southern California," it said.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Southern California for the first time in history as the historic storm approaches Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.

"It is rare — indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record — to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California," said Greg Postel, a hurricane and storm specialist at the Weather Channel who has a doctorate in atmospheric sciences.