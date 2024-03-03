Watch CBS News
Sports

Andrés Gómez has 2 goals, assist as Real Salt Lake blanks LAFC 3-0 in near blizzard

/ AP

Andrés Gómez had two goals in the first half and added an assist to give Real Salt Lake a 3-0 home-opening win over LAFC in a game played in a near blizzard on Saturday.

The start of the game was pushed back two hours because of the weather and just a couple minutes in was delayed almost an hour because of lightning.

Gómez took a feed from Cristian Arango, made a nice touch on the slick field to get around the last defense and beat keeper Hugo Lloris one-on-one in the 18th minute. Gómez, who had one goal last season, got his second in the 41st minute when he took a back pass from Diego Luna and sent a ball into the corner.

Gómez sent a cross into the box during first-half extra time and a sliding Arango redirected the ball into the net. He then made a snow angel to celebrate the goal against his former team.

Zac MacMath made six saves for RSL (1-1-1) for his 61st shutout.

LAFC (1-1-0) had a 16-10 edge in shots.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 4:12 PM PST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.