Anderson sparkles and Angels overcome fan breaking up Trout's catch in 4-1 win over Astros

Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night.

Yordan Alvarez broke up Anderson's no-hit bid with a two-out double in the sixth. The left-hander's night ended after he walked Christian Walker one batter later. Anderson (1-0) allowed one hit and walked four with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the eighth for Houston.

Los Angeles overcame a fan grabbing the ball out of Mike Trout's glove after the Angels star reached into the right field stands to make what appeared to be a great catch on a flyball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning. A fan wearing an Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.

First base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch. The ruling stood and was not reviewed by replay, and the fan was escorted out of the section by security.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead in the first when Ward singled, Luis Rengifo doubled and Trout hit a two-run single off Ryan Gusto (1-1).

Gusto, making his first career start, allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

Schanuel hit a solo home run in the fourth. Ward had a solo shot in the fifth.

Key moment

Anderson, who retired his first 10 batters, walked the bases loaded with one out in the fourth, but escaped the jam by striking out Jeremy Peña and getting Diaz to line out.

Key stat

Ward, Rengifo and Trout finished a combined 5 for 13 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Up next

Astros RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-1,3.75 ERA) opposes RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 1.64) when the series concludes Sunday.