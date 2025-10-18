Anaheim police asking for help locating missing 101-year-old man

Anaheim police are seeking help from the public as they search for a missing 101-year-old man.

Francisco Ramos was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of N. Hampton Street, according to a social media post from the Anaheim Police Department.

Francisco Ramos, the missing 101-year-old man from Anaheim. Anaheim Police Department

They say that he was last seen wearing a dark jacket, brown pants and a green hat.

"He will need his medication in the morning," the post said.

Anyone who has seen Ramos or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call (714) 765-1900.