Anaheim police asking for help locating missing 101-year-old man

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Anaheim police are seeking help from the public as they search for a missing 101-year-old man. 

Francisco Ramos was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of N. Hampton Street, according to a social media post from the Anaheim Police Department. 

screenshot-2025-10-18-at-11-05-19-pm.png
Francisco Ramos, the missing 101-year-old man from Anaheim.  Anaheim Police Department

They say that he was last seen wearing a dark jacket, brown pants and a green hat. 

"He will need his medication in the morning," the post said. 

Anyone who has seen Ramos or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call (714) 765-1900. 

