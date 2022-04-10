Anaheim Police arrest man wanted in connection with March 31 attempted kidnapping, April 8 pursuit

The man arrested following a lengthy pursuit through Orange County Friday was officially charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping that took place on March 31.

Anaheim Police had initially disclosed that they believed the pursuit suspect to be driving the white truck that was wanted in connection with the attempted kidnapping, when a man tried to push a 13-year-old girl into his vehicle as she walked home from Dale Jr. High School in Anaheim.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Anaheim resident Andrew Pio, though they had only originally booked him on evasion charges until they could further investigate the March 31 incident.

They officially announced that he was charged on suspicion of attempted kidnapping Saturday afternoon after a subsequent investigation and suspect questioning.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the frightening moments, where you can hear the girl scream before running from the man moments after he approached her from behind and tried to force her into his vehicle. He fled the scene shortly after, and authorities had been looking for him and the vehicle, a white pickup truck with a gray tool rack, since.

On Friday afternoon, Anaheim Police officers began pursuit of a suspect driving a similar vehicle on Lambert Road and Sunflower Street in Brea, at about 2:30 p.m., after he failed to yield when they attempted a traffic stop.

After a pursuit that lasted for a while, a successful use of spike strips popped the suspect's tires where he was finally detained on the side of the I-5 Freeway.

Pio is currently being held at the Anaheim city jail on $600,000 bail.

In the press release, the Anaheim PD disclosed that they will not be releasing a booking photo of Pio "as the criminal investigation is continuing and additional witness identifications may be pending."