Police detain man driving vehicle possibly connected to attempted kidnapping

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Anaheim police detained a man driving the vehicle that matches the description of one used wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl last Friday afternoon.

The suspect drove away from the police and attempted to pull the vehicle over at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, leading police down the I-5 freeway to Mission Viejo.

Authorities believe that the vehicle matches the description of the Ford F-150 wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a teenager as she was walking home from her middle school in Anaheim on April 1.

It is unknown if this suspect is the one wanted for the attempted kidnapping. He was only detained for the pursuit. 

First published on April 8, 2022 / 4:02 PM

