2 Orange County residents arrested in Texas as suspects in Anaheim homicide

Two Orange County residents were arrested in Texas earlier this month as suspects in a homicide that took place in Garden Grove in June, police said on Wednesday.

Garden Grove police were called to the Garden Grove Hospital on June 15 after receiving reports of a man who was dropped off with injuries consistent with those one would sustain in an assault, according to a news release from the Anaheim Police Department, which overtook the investigation.

The man, 65-year-old Tien Luu, died on June 22, police said.

"During the beginning stages of the investigation, it was discovered that Luu had been assaulted inside a residence located in the 1800 block of W. Bernardy Place in Anaheim," police said.

Christopher Do (left) and Brittany Vidal (right). Anaheim Police Department

The nearly three-month-long investigation led to the identification of two Garden Grove residents as suspects in the case. They identified 35-year-old Christopher Do as the "suspect responsible for killing Luu" and 37-year-old Brittany Vidal as an accessory to Luu's murder, APD's release said.

They were both located in Houston, Texas, and arrested with the help of the Houston Police Department.

Vidal was booked on an arrest warrant for accessory to murder on Sept. 2, while Do was arrested the next day on an arrest warrant for murder, police said.

Both of the suspects were extradited to California on Sept. 9 and were said to be awaiting trial. They are being held without bail, police noted.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact Anaheim police at (714) 321-3669.