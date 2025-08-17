1 dead after single-car rollover crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

One dead after rollover crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

One person was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim on Sunday night.

it happened at around 9:45 p.m. in northbound lanes near the Euclid Street ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the crash remain unclear, but the SUV involved flipped several times before it ended up on its side, officers said. It came to a stop in the middle of the freeway, creating a massive obstacle.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a long line of cars could be stretching back for miles from where the car stopped. A short distance away, on the shoulder of southbound lanes, appeared to be the victim's body.

Police did not say when all lanes of the road would be reopened. They redirected traffic off the freeway at Euclid as they continued their investigation.