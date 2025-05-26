Who won American Music Awards for 2025? See the full winners list here.

The 2025 American Music Awards, billed as the largest fan-voted awards show, honored some of the most popular artists in the industry on Monday in Las Vegas.

Kendrick Lamar, a three-time AMA winner, earned the most nominations this year with 10, but only ended up taking home one award for favorite hip-hop song. Lamar was competing in top categories including artist of the year and song of the year, which ended up going to Billie Eilish.

Post Malone came into the night with the second most nominations with eight, as he too was eyeing big wins in artist, album and song of the year. Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey each have seven nominations. He ended the night with two wins: favorite country song and favorite male country artist.

Taylor Swift, who already holds the record for most AMA wins in history, with 40, earned six nominations this year but didn't have any wins. Prior to Monday's show, rumors were swirling that Swift could possibly announce a new album or "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," but she did not attend the ceremony, putting a damper on fans' hopes, and no announcement came.

Jennifer Lopez returned to host the AMAs for the second time, with her first stint coming a decade ago in 2015. Lopez also performed the opening dance number. Other performers included Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart.

Jackson was honored with the Icon Award, while Stewart was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Created by Dick Clark, the first American Music Awards were given out in 1974. After decades of annual ceremonies, the show took a two-year hiatus beginning in 2023, although last year, the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special aired, featuring performances and interviews from iconic past winners.

This year's ceremony took place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ceremony aired live on CBS television stations and streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch it on demand beginning Tuesday.

Below is the list of nominees and winners.

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish — Winner

Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Gracie Abrams — Winner

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather" — Winner

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier, "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish — Winner

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" — Winner

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bruno Mars — Winner

Benson Boone

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish — Winner

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" — Winner

Chappell Roan, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

Charli xcx, "BRAT"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Short n' Sweet"

Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Favorite Pop Song

Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather" — Winner

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Favorite Male Country Artist

Post Malone — Winner

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé — Winner

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay — Winner

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé, "COWBOY CARTER" — Winner

Jelly Roll, "BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN"

Megan Moroney, "AM I OKAY?"

Post Malone, "F-1 Trillion"

Shaboozey, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going"

Favorite Country Song

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help" — Winner

Jelly Roll, "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, "High Road"

Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

The Weeknd — Winner

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

SZA — Winner

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

The Weeknd, "Hurry Up Tomorrow" — Winner

Bryson Tiller, "Bryson Tiller"

PARTYNEXTDOOR, "PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)"

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

SZA, "SOS Deluxe: LANA"

Favorite R&B Song

SZA, "Saturn" — Winner

Chris Brown, "Residuals"

Muni Long, "Made For Me"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, "Timeless"

Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny — Winner

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P



Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G — Winner

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda — Winner

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" — Winner

Fuerza Regida, "Dolido Pero No Arrepentido"

Peso Pluma, "ÉXODO"

Rauw Alejandro, "Cosa Nuestra"

Tito Double P, "INCÓMODO"

Favorite Latin Song

Shakira, "Soltera" — Winner

Bad Bunny, "DtMF"

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, "Gata Only"

KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

Favorite Female R&B Artist

SZA — Winner

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Tyla

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Eminem — Winner

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" — Winner

Future & Metro Boomin, "WE DON'T TRUST YOU"

Gunna, "one of wun"

Kendrick Lamar, "GNX"

Tyler, The Creator, "CHROMAKOPIA"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us" — Winner

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, "Like That"

GloRilla, "TGIF"

GloRilla & Sexyy Red, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile" — Winner

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"

Marshmello & Kane Brown, "Miles on It"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT."

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, "Fortnight"

Social Song of the Year

Doechii, "Anxiety" — Winner

Chappell Roan, "HOT TO GO!"

Djo, "End of Beginning"

Lola Young, "Messy"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Rock Artist

Twenty One Pilots — Winner

Hozier

Pearl Jam

Linkin Park

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

Twenty One Pilots, "Clancy" — Winner

Hozier, "Unreal Unearth: Unending"

Koe Wetzel, "9 lives"

The Marías, "Submarine"

Zach Bryan, "The Great American Bar Scene"

Favorite Rock Song

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine" — Winner

Green Day, "Dilemma"

Hozier, "Too Sweet"

Myles Smith, "Stargazing"

Zach Bryan, "Pink Skies"

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga — Winner

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 — Winner

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Tyla — Winner

Asake

Rema

Tems

Wizkid



Favorite K-Pop Artist

RM — Winner

ATEEZ

Jimin

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

