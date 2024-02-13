Watch CBS News
Officers find 4-year-old child abducted from parent's stolen car

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Authorities throughout Long Beach scoured the city's streets to find a 4-year-old who was kidnapped Tuesday night.

The child, Justin Chan, disappeared at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of First Street and Linden Avenue in Long Beach. Investigators believe the suspect stole a 2021 Gray Honda Accord after the child's parent stepped away from it. At about 7:10 p.m. the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert with a photo of the child and car. 

CHP stated on its website that an Amber Alert is the "most serious alert" it issues for children. For one to be sent, there must be specific evidence that a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Officers found the child inside the abandoned car near Pine Avenue and Shoreline Drive about an hour later.

It's unclear if the child sustained any injuries. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 7:25 PM PST

