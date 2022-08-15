Watch CBS News
1-year-old boy abducted in Riverside found safe

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

An Amber Alert issued 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted out of Riverside County was deactivated Monday afternoon after he was found safe.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert after they say Bradley Nicolas was taken by 42-year-old Julio "Armando" Ramirez at Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road in Riverside on Monday at about 7:28 a.m. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Ramirez is the child's biological father.

The alert was deactivated at about 1:30 p.m.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

