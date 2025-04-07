Altadena Hardware destroyed in Eaton Fire plans for the great rebuild

The owners of an Altadena hardware store that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire not only have rebuilding on their minds but are also looking for a temporary location to help get much-needed supplies to the community.

Altadena Hardware opened its doors more than 90 years ago, and on Jan. 8, the patriarch that owns the store helplessly watched it burn.

When the wildfire broke out, Jim Orlandini rushed to check on the store as his sons, Jimmy and Rob, battled the flames threatening the family's three Altadena homes. He says his sons, the fourth generation of a hardware store family, considered being able to buy Altadena Hardware back in 2010 a privilege.

"It was like a firestorm, and the street was burning on both sides. The first thing I thought to myself, I have to tell my two boys that the hardware store they built up and put their whole life into is gone," Orlandini said.

The hardware lineage began with Orlandini's grandpa, he said it's "in the blood." The family also owns stores in El Sereno and Santa Clarita.

As the rebuilding of the rented business storefront is expected to take several years, Altadena Hardware is on the hunt for a temporary place. Jimmy said available storefronts are double the previous rent.

"If anyone's got some retail square footage they'd like to rent us, we would entertain that," Jimmy said.

For now, the family is developing an Altadena online shopping site with plans to personally deliver to customers in the hard-hit community.

"Sixty percent of the homes in Altadena are no longer there. Two to three years down the line when people start building things, there's going to be a need for hardware," Orlandini said.

While the Orlandinis saved their three homes and the houses of neighbors from January's inferno, they say there is guilt for what they couldn't save.

"It's heartbreaking, and my wife won't even drive down the street anymore. She says she just can't look at it. She cries every time," Orlandini said.

The family isn't going anywhere and plans to be part of Altadena's great rebuild. With six grandkids, the hope is to have a fifth generation in hardware.