Alleged trespasser in critical condition after possible electrocution at Northridge Hospital

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An alleged trespasser was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after they were electrocuted at Northridge Hospital, according to firefighters. 

It happened just after 4:45 p.m. on the hospital property, located in the 18000 block of W. Cantara Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews arrived and found the 30-year-old man suffering from "significant burn injuries over 50% of his body due to contact with an electrical vault atop a generator," the LAFD statement said. 

They say that the person was not a hospital employee, but did not provide further information on their identity, only that "it appears to be trespassing."

At the latest paramedics said the man was in critical condition. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

