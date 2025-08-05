Watch CBS News
Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested for deadly crash in Pacoima

Matthew Rodriguez
Los Angeles police arrested a driver for a crash that killed a 70-year-old woman and her dog in Pacoima. 

The deadly collision happened on Monday near Osborne Street while the woman and her dog were along the road, near Haddon Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers spotted the suspect's vehicle while canvassing the area after the crash. 

The arrested 31-year-old Ever Marquez for felony hit and run causing death. His bail has been set at $30,000.

LAPD asked anyone with information about the deadly crash to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Ramirez at (818) 644-8025. 

The City Council offers a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise. 

