Alleged DUI driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Perris

An alleged DUI driver was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead on a 215 Freeway onramp in Perris last week.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on the Placentia Avenue onramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was there that officers say the driver of a Ford F-150 driving southbound on the freeway before entering the ramp struck a woman who was also heading in the same direction on foot.

Instead of stopping to help the woman, the driver fled from the area.

With the assistance of the Menifee Police Department, the driver was located and taken into custody, CHP said. They were booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, felony hit-and-run, driving with a suspended or revoked license and vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact CHP at (951) 324-7210.