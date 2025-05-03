Watch CBS News
Alleged DUI driver arrested for crash that killed one, injured another in Orange County

An Irvine man was arrested for causing a deadly two-car crash while he was allegedly drunk in Stanton on Friday night, according to authorities. 

It happened at around 11 p.m. near Magnolia Avenue and Pacific Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority were called to the scene of the crash, where they arrived to find one man dead and another injured. They rushed the second patient to the hospital in unknown condition. 

The victim, who was driving a Toyota van, was identified as 55-year-old Stanton man Hoanh Thanh Ngo, deputies said. 

They arrested the driver of a Dodge sedan who attempted to flee from the scene on foot after he was found a short distance away. He was identified as 30-year-old Irvine resident James Anthony Deleon. He was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence with a prior conviction, murder and DUI causing injury. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact OCSD at (949) 425-1860.

