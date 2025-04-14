Watch CBS News
Alleged car thief hospitalized after being shot by El Monte police

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Alleged car thief hospitalized after police shooting in El Monte 01:27

An alleged car thief was wounded when he was shot by El Monte police on Monday morning. 

It happened near Garvey Avenue and New Deal Avenue, where for unknown reasons El Monte Police Department officers were in the area and a shooting occurred. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, where an EMPD patrol car could be seen parked behind a silver mini-SUV that was riddled with bullet holes. The car appeared to have crashed into a bush on the side of a shopping center parking lot, located in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard.

A short distance away, in a nearby neighborhood, is where the shooting seems to have occurred. SkyCal spotted another patrol car surrounded by more than a dozen evidence markers on the street below. 

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Information remains limited as the preliminary investigation continues. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting EMPD with the investigation. 

Last week, El Monte police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife. 

