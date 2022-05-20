All-American WR Jordan Addison transfers to USC

A huge offseason for the University of Southern California Trojans continued Thursday afternoon after All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison announced his decision to transfer to the program following two seasons with the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 11: Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) slips the tackle of Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1), during the college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 11, 2021, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Addison is coming off of a stellar 2021 season in which he was named First Team All-ACC, a Consensus All-American and the Biletnikoff Award winner, given to college football's most outstanding receiver.

He joined Pitt in 2020 and during his freshman season secured 60 receptions for 666 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games.

The following year, he continued to flourish, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and a college football-leading 17 TDs as the Panthers went on to win an ACC Championship.

Addison entered the transfer portal on May 1, the deadline for college players to declare their intent to change programs. He announced his decision after just over two weeks of campus visits with other premier programs like Alabama and Texas.

Originally from Frederick, Maryland, Addison is reported to be close with current USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

On May 6, Williams responded to a tweet asking where college football fans would like to see Addison play in 2022, simply stating, "USC."

Williams was the first major transfer during the Lincoln Riley era of Trojan football. Since then, the Trojans have gained 13 players via the transfer portal, including four star players in Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams, Oklahoma cornerback Latrell McCutchin, Colorado receiver Brenden Rice, Stanford running back Austin Jones, Oregon running back Travis Dye and ASU linebacker Eric Gentry. Additionally they've added three star players in Washington State offensive lineman Tyrone Taleni, Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, Alabama linebacker Shane Lee, Auburn linebacker Romelio Height, Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw and Washington cornerback Jacobe Covington.

Riley joined USC on November 28 after five seasons at the helm for the University of Oklahoma.