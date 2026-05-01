Southern California mother of teen e-motorcycle rider faces involuntary manslaughter charges after victim dies

The Orange County District Attorney announced new upgraded charges against an Aliso Viejo mother whose 14-year-old son struck a pedestrian while he was riding an e-motorcycle, fleeing the scene and leaving the 81-year-old victim critically injured.

Following the death of victim Ed Ashman on Thursday, new charges of involuntary manslaughter were announced by the DA on Friday.

The mother was originally charged with child endangerment following last month's hit-and-run e-motorcycle incident, leaving the substitute teacher hospitalized and in critical condition

On April 16, deputies were called around 4 p.m. to the area around El Toro High School for a pedestrian struck by an e-motorcycle. They found Ashman with life-threatening injuries, and through witness information, they were able to find the alleged 14-year-old e-motorcycle rider at a nearby residence in the city of Lake Forest.

Ashman had been walking home from his job as a substitute teacher at El Toro High School. "The 81-year-old Vietnam veteran was critically injured when he was hit by the boy doing wheelies on an E-motorcycle …," the DA wrote in a news release.

According to the district attorney's office, the boy's mother "had been repeatedly warned of the dangers of allowing her son to illegally ride an e-motorcycle."

Tommi Jo Mejer, 50, of Aliso Viejo, was previously charged with one felony count of child endangerment, one felony count of accessory after the fact to a crime, one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one misdemeanor count of loaning a motor vehicle to an unlicensed driver, and one misdemeanor count of providing false information to a peace officer.

In Friday's amended complaint, Mejer is now charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one felony count each of child endangerment and accessory after the fact to a crime, one misdemeanor count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing false information to a peace officer, as well as an infraction for permitting an unlicensed minor under the age of 18 to drive a motor vehicle.

She faces a maximum sentence of seven years and eight months in state prison if convicted on all counts. Mejer's arraignment is set for May 21 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said that since the beginning of 2026, three parents have been charged with child endangerment for allowing their children to illegally ride e-motorcycles.

Riders of E-motorcycles must be 16 years of age and possess a motorcycle license.

A law enforcement inspection found Mejer's son was riding a 2025 Surron Ultra Bee, classified as a motor-driven cycle under CVC section 405 or a motorcycle under CVC section 400.

Both classifications require a valid motorcycle license for street operation, as well as DMV registration, license plate, insurance, and full motorcycle equipment, according to prosecutors.