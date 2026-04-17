Teen arrested for Lake Forest e-bike hit-and-run, leaving 81-year-old critically injured

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department arrested a 14-year-old for allegedly hitting an elderly man while on his e-bike, then fleeing the Lake Forest crash site.

On Thursday, around 4 p.m., deputies were called to Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive, which borders El Toro High School, for a pedestrian struck by an e-bike. They found an 81-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

According to the OCSD, the teen fled the scene on a bike, determined to be an off-road electric motorcycle. Witnesses provided information about the teen biker, and a search warrant was served at a nearby residence in the city of Lake Forest.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall for charges related to the incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.