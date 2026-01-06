Stabbing leaves one wounded near Alhambra elementary school

One person was wounded in a stabbing near an elementary school in Alhambra on Tuesday afternoon, causing an hours-long lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

It happened at around 2 p.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and Spruce Street, according to the Alhambra Police Department. They said that they were called to the area after learning of the stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, only identified as a male, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

Nearby Garfield Elementary School was placed on lockdown to "ensure the safety of students and staff," police said in a news release.

"No students, teachers, or parents were involved in the incident, and no injuries were reported at the school," police said.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and all students have been released to their parents.

As they continue searching for the suspect, only described as a man wearing all black clothing, police ask anyone with further information to contact them at (626) 308-4820.