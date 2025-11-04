Padilla won't run for California governor in 2026, says he is choosing to "stay in this fight" in the Senate

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla said he will not run for California governor in 2026, ending speculation that he might seek to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom when his term ends.

Padilla made the announcement to reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

"It is with a full heart, and even more commitment than ever, that I am choosing to not run for governor of California next year," Padilla said.

His decision narrows the potential field in what is expected to be a high-profile and competitive race.

This is a developing story.