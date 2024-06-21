Watch CBS News
Alaska man dead after being hit by car while riding bike in Westminster

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An Alaskan man was killed after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Westminster on Friday. 

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street and Beach Boulevard, according to the Westminster Police Department. 

They say that he was struck by a Lincoln Towncar while riding in traffic lanes. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics. He has not yet been identified. 

The driver remained at the scene and called 911. Investigators do not believe that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Westminster investigators at (714) 548-3787.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 8:09 PM PDT

