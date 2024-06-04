Airbnb robbed by 5 armed men in East Hollywood, LAPD search for suspects

Authorities are searching for five men who allegedly broke into an Airbnb in East Hollywood and tied up six people inside early Tuesday morning.

All men were wearing dark clothing and ski masks and were armed with guns when they entered the home located in the 400 block of North Heliotrope Drive at 4:07 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of property before leaving in an unknown direction.

No other information was released on the possible suspects.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.