Watch CBS News
Local News

Airbnb robbed by 5 armed men in East Hollywood, LAPD search for suspects

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Armed robbery at Airbnb in East Hollywood
Armed robbery at Airbnb in East Hollywood 00:34

Authorities are searching for five men who allegedly broke into an Airbnb in East Hollywood and tied up six people inside early Tuesday morning.

All men were wearing dark clothing and ski masks and were armed with guns when they entered the home located in the 400 block of North Heliotrope Drive at 4:07 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of property before leaving in an unknown direction.

No other information was released on the possible suspects. 

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 6:28 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.