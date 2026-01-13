Airbnb and LA nonprofit prepare for future disasters, extend free emergency housing assistance

Following a year of disaster response, providing emergency and temporary housing to those who needed shelter after the Los Angeles wildfires, Airbnb announced it will continue to provide free emergency housing through 2026.

The nonprofit housing rental platform, Airbnb.org, has officially partnered with 211 LA to accelerate access to temporary housing for people displaced by disasters across Los Angeles County.

This partnership builds on more than a year of work in LA County, including a response launched within 24 hours of the start of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

"Families deserve stability in the hardest moments of their lives," said Christoph Gorder, Executive Director of Airbnb.org.

To date, 211 LA and Airbnb.org have helped provide free emergency housing for nearly 24,000 people impacted by the wildfires, including over 1,000 first responders and 2,800 pets.

Efforts haven't ended as a new year begins, as Airbnb.org said it will commit $100,000 in housing credits to enable 211 LA to provide free, emergency housing through 2026.

Under the agreement, 211 LA will lead countywide identification of people with emergency housing needs, in coordination with local responders, while Airbnb.org will provide the housing.