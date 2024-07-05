Air quality concerns linger after fireworks light up the sky over Southern California

Air quality concerns linger after fireworks light up the sky over SoCal for the 4th of July

Poor air quality is expected to linger over most of Southern California on Friday after millions of fireworks, both legal and illegal, lit up the night sky on the Fourth of July.

Because of this, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an air quality alert through Saturday evening. It is in effect from the Santa Clarita Valley down through Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The fine particle pollution expelled from lit fireworks is the primary cause for the alert, as they emit high levels of PM2.5 and PM!0, as well as metal air pollutants — all of which can contribute to negative health effects, officials said.

They further noted that the warning comes from legal shows that happened across the region and that "personal 'backyard' fireworks" could lead to even higher localized fine particulate matter concentrations.

Traditionally, the Fourth of July and days after are amongst the worst days of the year for fine particle pollution in the South Coast Basin, said a statement from SCAQMD. Because of transportation and industrial emissions throughout Southern California, there are already a high amount of fine particles present, so the smoke and combustion products even further the pollution in the area.

Officials warn that breathing of fine particulate matter can lead to a wide range of cardiovascular and respiratory health concerns. Some of those potential issues include heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, difficult breathing and even premature death in people who already have heart or lung disease.

Those at risk are urged to limit time outside, avoid intense physical activity and turn on air conditioning or air purifier machines.