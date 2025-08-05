Air quality advisories issued in parts of Southern California due to wildfire smoke

Air quality worsened in Southern California on Tuesday as smoke from three wildfires continued to spread throughout the region, according to local agencies.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Smoke Advisory in the Santa Clarita Valley and much of the Inland Empire due to the fires, which will be in effect until midnight. According to the advisory, smoke from the Gifford Fire in Santa Barbara County has been pushed south by wind, making air quality unsafe for sensitive groups.

The air quality in those advisory areas is expected to improve throughout the day; however, weather events in the evening hours could worsen conditions.

While the advisory was only issued in those specific areas, air quality conditions were listed as moderate in portions of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

According to the National Weather Service, breathing in the smoky air can cause serious health conditions like heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks and difficulty breathing, especially to sensitive groups like the elderly, children, people who are pregnant and those with pre-existing health issues.

Those looking for tips on how to protect their health in the smoky air conditions can find them here.