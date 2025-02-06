After visiting Palisades Fire site, Kamala Harris calls for leaders to "understand how we must do better"

After surveying destruction left by the Palisades Fire, former Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday an increasingly longer California fire season is requiring leaders to think about how they can "do better" in addressing and handling the natural disasters.

"These extreme weather conditions have become far more frequent than we have historically been used to," Harris told reporters, following a visit to the burn area of the wildfire, which spread from the coast to an area of west LA near her Brentwood home.

"We as a nation, as we think about where we are headed, we must see the opportunities that these crises are presenting to understand how we must do better," she said as she spoke from an evacuation shelter in Westwood. "And we can do better around the reality of what we can expect going forward."

Harris was still in office when the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on opposite sides of Los Angeles County on Jan. 7. They exploded in size amid powerful Santa Ana winds, and on Jan. 8, former President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration which made survivors and others affected eligible for FEMA assistance. The following day, he said the federal government would cover 100% of disaster response costs for the fires, saying he would request more funding from Congress to do so.

Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 6, 2025 - Former Vice President Kamala Harris tours a damaged neighborhood with LA County officials. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

With full containment taking weeks, firefighters were still battling the blazes when Harris's term ended in late January. Upon leaving the White House, she met with firefighters and volunteers in LA on Jan. 20, the same day as President Trump's inauguration.

On Thursday, Harris visited neighborhoods left in ruins by the Palisades Fire, which started in the coastal community of Pacific Palisades before spreading toward areas of West LA further inland, including her neighborhood of Brentwood. LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who spoke alongside Harris Thursday, said the former vice president's home was under an evacuation warning.

Horvath said seeing the devastation first-hand likely had an effect on Harris, who walked through streets in the Palisades where there's burn-out piles of debris where houses once stood. "When you see it in person, as opposed to seeing it in pictures or on TV, it changes you," Horvath said. "And I watched that in her today. I know that she's personally affected."

As she spoke from the Westwood Recreation Center, less than 10 miles east of the Palisades, Harris thanked firefighters and first responders before turning her attention toward policymaking surrounding the state's wildfires.

"Here in California, for example, we no longer talk about wildfire season. Any month of the year we are likely to see these wildfires occur and the damage that they cause, which means we must also look forward in a way," Harris said. "That we are building up resources and priorities around not only responding after an extreme weather occurrence, but what we can do to build up resilience and adaptation to these extreme weather events?"

The reality of an increasingly long wildfire season in the state is a widely recognized consensus among researchers and public agencies overseeing weather and environmental conditions. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture says of wildfires in the western region of the country, including California, "What was once a four-month fire season now lasts six to eight months."

Another major consensus among experts is the driving force behind these increasingly frequent natural disasters.

"Climate change, including increased heat, extended drought, and a thirsty atmosphere, has been a key driver in increasing the risk and extent of wildfires in the western United States during the last two decades," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports.

Southern California's peak fire season typically runs from late spring, around May and June, until October, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association. But that's changing as wildfires continue to break out later into fall and winter, with these blazes during the colder months becoming some of the most destructive in California history.

Experts say fall and winter fires can prove even worse than those during the warmer seasons since they can grow faster due to a combination of dry Santa Ana winds — which can fan the flames and spread them further — and a terrain that's particularly flammable after being dried out during the summer.

Last month's wildfires, sparking two weeks into the winter season, went on to become some of the most deadly and destructive recorded in state history. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection started tracking these figures in 1932.