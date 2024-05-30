After crash kills 6-year-old, neighbors call for change along busy Pomona street

The Pomona street where a crash killed a 6-year-old girl earlier this week has been the site of two other deadly crashes in recent weeks. At a memorial Wednesday evening, neighbors paid their respects and called for change.

"It's scary because the street right here, people go through red lights — solid red lights — they don't even stop for the kids that are crossing to school," said Corrina Mora, who lives in the neighborhood.

Guadalupe Alvarez Salgado, 6, died after a car struck and killed her as she and her sister walked across the street at the intersection of East Lexington and South Towne avenues Tuesday night, according to the Pomona Police Department. Her 19-year-old sister suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition the following day.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. It's unclear if speeding was a factor in the crash, police said, but investigators have ruled out the possibility of DUI.

Family members and neighbors prayed the rosary at a small memorial where the crash happened, placing flowers there and a framed photo of 6-year-old Salgado, who went by "Lupita."

"It just breaks my heart," Mora said.

They also spoke about her sister, whose former teacher attended and described her as a bright young college student.

Alongside her 19-year-old sister, Guadalupe "Lupita" Salgado appears in a photo posted at a memorial. She died from her injuries in a crash and her sister was left in critical condition. Salgado family

"She was very focused on going to school and being responsible and taking care of her little sister," said the teacher, Diana Bermudez.

But residents of the area also spoke about the street where the crash happened, calling it a dangerous stretch of road in serious need of change.

A 1.5-mile stretch of South Towne Avenue has been the site of three crashes that have killed people since late April — the others include one at Monterey Avenue on April 22 and another at East 9th Street on April 23.

Residents say drivers routinely speed along Towne Avenue, which is wedged between neighborhoods of homes. At the intersection where Salgado was killed, the speed limit is 40 mph and homes sit on three corners of the street with a cemetery on the other corner.

Some neighbors suggested changes such as a speed monitor or possibly making the timer for the crosswalk last a little longer while some said they think one of the screens for timing the crosswalk does not always work properly.

City officials have been reached for comment and but have not yet responded.