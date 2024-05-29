Child struck and killed by car in Pomona, woman injured

Child dies after being struck by car in Pomona

Child dies after being struck by car in Pomona

A child died and a woman was left severely injured after they were struck by a car in Pomona, police said Wednesday.

Police investigate the scene where a child was struck and killed by a car and a woman was severely injured in Pomona. Key News Network

Officers responded to the crash near Towne and Lexington avenues at about 8 p.m. Tuesday and found the two pedestrians laying in the road and suffering from severe injuries, according to the Pomona Police Department.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the girl but she was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

Less than an hour after the crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said there were multiple vehicles involved. But several hours later, Pomona police issued a news release only mentioning one driver involved.

Authorities shut down the intersection of Towne and Lexington for a few hours before reopening all lanes by 1 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police have not released any other details.

Anyone with information can call Pomona police traffic investigators at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).