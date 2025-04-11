Acura Grand Prix Long Beach is underway this weekend

Spring is in the air, and racing is on the streets as the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The iconic 1.97-mile, 11-turn street racing circuit along Shoreline Drive is to host a series of events from April 11-13, including the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

More than 194,000 fans attended the race in 2024, the event's highest attendance since the 2008 Indy car "reunification."

"This year's event will be a spectacular showcase of world-class racing, incredible fan experiences, and tributes to the rich history that has made Long Beach a premier motorsports destination," said Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian.

"We can't wait to welcome fans, drivers, and teams for what promises to be a historic and unforgettable race weekend."

The weekend will include the Super Drift Challenge on Friday and Saturday nights, Stadium Super Trucks, culminating on the final day with the IndyCar race.

Aside from racing, there's plenty of food, drink, and entertainment, including a Lifestyle Expo, a Family Fun Zone, and other attractions.

Music performances include DVBBS on Friday and Foreigner – with Jordon High School choir joining -- on Saturday night.

Acura Grand Prix ticket prices range from $54 to $215, depending on the experience desired. Visit gplb.com for more information.