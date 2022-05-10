Actor James Hong becomes oldest person to receive star of Hollywood Walk of Fame

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 10 AM Edition)

Actor James Hong Tuesday become the oldest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis joined the 93-year-old in front of Madame Tussauds Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard.

The 11:30 a.m. ceremony honored Hong's career which includes 469 television shows, 149 feature films, 32 short films and 22 video games.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: James Hong attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on May 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

A traditional Chinese lion dance was performed at the ceremony and Rep. Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park presented a proclamation to Hong.

Hong's star is the 2,723rd since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961.

Hong has appeared in four films that were nominated for the best picture Oscar -- "Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing," "The Sand Pebbles," "Chinatown" and "Bound for Glory," along with "Airplane!" "Blade Runner," "Big Trouble in Little China" and "Wayne's World 2."

His television credits include "Seinfeld," "All in the Family" and "Perry Mason."

Hong also lent his voice to the animated movies "Kung Fu Panda" and "Mulan."

Most recently, Hong appeared in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with Curtis.