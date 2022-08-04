Activists set to hold rally for release of Brittney Griner

Civil rights activists will hold a rally for the release of former-WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after being convicted on drug charges.

"A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders are calling for the immediate humanitarian release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and for the Biden administration to exhaust every avenue possible to bring Brittney Griner and other Americans detained in Russia home," said Najee Ali, Director of Project Islamic Hope and noted community and civil rights activist, in a statement. "Brittney Griner is without question a political pawn that Russia is using as leverage in it's war with Ukraine. It's critical that the Biden administration put the release of Griner and other Americans held in Russia a top part priority. " stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope."

The rally was scheduled for noon at the Community Build, a local company that works to revitalize low-income communities in South Los Angeles through human capital investment, community economic development, and commercial economic development, as detailed by their website.

President Biden has since denounced the verdict as "unacceptable."

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the two world powers.